CAMBRIDGE, Md. - February is American Heart Month and the Dorchester County Health Department has announced several Healthy Heart events planned throughout the month.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases your risk for heart disease.
American Heart Month also features Wear Red Day. People are encouraged to wear red on the first Friday in February to bring greater attention to heart disease as a leading cause of death for Americans.
Events this month in Dorchester County include:
Saturday, Feb. 4, 10am-12pm, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 Whitehall Road, Cambridge. Expected services: COVID vaccines and boosters, blood pressure screenings, adult evaluation and referral services, health testing services, health insurance information, cancer screening information, preventative health supplies, behavioral health information, and smoking cessation services.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 10am-12pm, Heirloom Athletics, 419 Academy St., Cambridge. THRIVE Dorchester event featuring free, heart-healthy, fun time for kids with games, fitness activities, and health vendors.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 12-2pm, Refuge Temple Church of God, 800 Robbins St., Cambridge. Students will portray African-American public health leaders. Expected services: COVID vaccines and boosters, blood pressure screenings, adult evaluation and referral services, health testing services, health insurance information, cancer screening information, preventative health supplies, behavioral health information, and smoking cessation services.
Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 11am-1pm, Dorchester County Health Department, 3 Cedar St., Cambridge. Learn about what smoking does to your health, how to sign up for nicotine patches or medications to help you quit smoking, free counseling, and support. Other expected services: COVID vaccines and boosters, blood pressure screenings, adult evaluation and referral services, health testing services, health insurance information, cancer screening information, preventative health supplies, and behavioral health information.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 10am-12pm, Hurlock United Methodist Church, 502 S. Main St., Hurlock. Expected services: COVID vaccines and boosters, blood pressure screenings, adult evaluation and referral services, health testing services, health insurance information, cancer screening information, preventative health supplies, behavioral health information, and smoking cessation services.
For more information about these Healthy Heart events, please call 410-228-0235.