Dorchester County Sheriff Candidate Mark Lewis gives a campaign speech

Courtesy of Mark Lewis for Sheriff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Dorchester County has elected its first new Sheriff in 25 years, as Republican Mark Lewis defeats Democrat Christine LaMonica.

In Tuesday night's election, Lewis saw a wide victory over LaMonica with nearly 64% of the vote. 

Lewis, the former Cambridge Police Chief decisively beat the longtime incumbent Sheriff James Phillips in June's Republican primary. 

Lewis is a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has three decades of law enforcement experience.

Tags

Broadcast/Video Journalist

Hunter is an Anchor and Managing Editor for WBOC. You can see him weeknights at 7, 10 and 11 p.m. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. Hunter is a Dorchester County native.

Recommended for you