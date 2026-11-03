DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Dorchester County has elected its first new Sheriff in 25 years, as Republican Mark Lewis defeats Democrat Christine LaMonica.
In Tuesday night's election, Lewis saw a wide victory over LaMonica with nearly 64% of the vote.
Lewis, the former Cambridge Police Chief decisively beat the longtime incumbent Sheriff James Phillips in June's Republican primary.
Lewis is a U.S. Army Reserves veteran, a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has three decades of law enforcement experience.