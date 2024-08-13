VIENNA, MD - A Dorchester County man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a search and seizure warrant.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division Narcotics Unit and the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force executed multiple search and seizure warrants in the county. One of the those warrants included the property of 4830 Kraft Road in Vienna, Maryland.
Authorities say as a result of the search warrant conducted at the Vienna location, "$23,649.75 of U.S. Currency, 12 firearms, an amount of crack cocaine consistent with possession with the intent to distribute, and a large amount of firearm ammunition" were found.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says the target of the investigation, identified as Peter Kendall Smith Sr. of Vienna, MD, was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Possession - Not Cannabis
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute: Narcotics
- Po session of Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Firearm in Connection with a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Regulation Firearm: Illegal Possession
Smith is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.