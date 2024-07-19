DORCHESTER CO., MD. - A Cambridge man has been charged on multiple counts after Cambridge Police Department officers responded to an assault call on Wednesday afternoon.
The call came at 12:55pm after two victims on Muir St. reported they had been assaulted by three men, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The department says that one of the suspects held the victims at gunpoint. One of the suspects then reportedly punched the victims multiple times, while another hit the victims with a shovel, according to the police statement. The same subject then reportedly attempted to hit one of the victim’s service dogs with the shovel.
After the suspects fled the scene by car, the Cambridge Police Department says they were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle and identify one of the suspects through nearby security camera footage. The suspect, Devonte Luis Rodriquez, 36, was located on Meteor Ave where he was then put under arrest, according to police officials.
The suspect has been turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond and charged with the following, according to the Cambridge Police:
Conspiracy Assault 1st Degree (2 counts)
Conspiracy Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)
Conspiracy Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)
Conspiracy Animal Cruelty
The Cambridge Police department is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 410-228-3333.