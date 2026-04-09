DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Federal funding cuts are putting pressure on local nonprofits, with some warning of potential service reductions across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Delmarva Community Services, which provides services such as food assistance and transportation, states that it has received only a fraction of the federal funding it needs to sustain its programs. Officials warn that without additional funding, key services, including shelters, could be at risk in the coming months.
“Looking within the next couple of months, if we don't have some funding that is released, we are probably going to have to reduce some of our services and probably will have to shut down our shelters,” said Michelle Nichols, chief operating officer of Delmarva Community Services.
Nichols delivered the update to the Dorchester County Council this week, saying the organization has received only one-third of the federal Community Action funds it anticipated this year. Additional cuts to senior programming and Meals on Wheels have further strained resources.
"Delmarva Community Services (DCS) continues to struggle with recent federal budget cuts. As the Community Action Agency for Dorchester County, DCS has experienced a decrease in funding supporting persons with disabilities, senior services, food and nutrition services, housing stabilization, and other programs and services offered through Community Action. Continued funding shortages may result in reduced days of operation of various programs and services, including our food pantry and Housing stabilization services. We are always looking for alternative funding sources to supplement the loss, but we understand the challenge is not unique to DCS and traditional funding sources are stretched thin as community foundations and grantors try to help meet the needs of the community," Nichols told WBOC in a statement on Thursday.
"Of greatest concern to us are our Senior Programs, which provide congregate meals to approximately 70 seniors twice a week at the senior center and approximately 150 home-delivered meals to 30 homebound seniors throughout Dorchester County. DCS experienced a marked increase of 48.8% in food costs from FY25-FY26 and has projected a nearly 55% increase year-over-year. Additional costs are incurred in safe transportation to and from the senior center for those seniors relying on DCS for transportation. The current global crisis is expected to impact our transportation across the board as fuel costs continue to escalate. The agency may be forced to reduce routes, as a result of this crisis," Nichols continued.
The reductions stem from federal efforts to decrease domestic spending and improve budget efficiency under the Trump administration.
Pam Gregory, chief executive officer of the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, an organization that partners with DCS, said nonprofits across the region are beginning to feel the cumulative impact of those cuts.
“Those reductions in funds are starting to catch up. Non-profits have had to dig into their reserve funds and some of their savings to make that gap up,” Gregory said.
Gregory said the effects are widespread and could lead to fewer services in multiple communities. Programs providing meals and transportation are especially vulnerable as the costs of food and fuel continue to rise.
“With the rural nature of the Eastern Shore, you know, opportunities to have access to transportation, to medical appointments, or to be able to have funding you need to transport food to folks like a Meals on Wheels program and home delivery services are more critical than ever,” Gregory said.
Nichols said Delmarva Community Services is reviewing its budget to identify potential cost reductions and plans to continue operating as efficiently as possible.
Gregory and Nichols said many non-profits are also relying more heavily on local donations during lapses in federal funding. Those interested in supporting the UWLES or the DCS can visit their websites to do so.