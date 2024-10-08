DORCHESTER CO., MD - Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) are set to implement a new pilot cell phone policy to limit their use during the school day.
According to DCPS, students at Mace’s Lane Middle School, North Dorchester Middle School, and students grades 6-8 at South Dorchester School will be required to place their phones in locked pouches when they arrive in the morning. The pouches will then be unlocked at the end of the school day, according to education officials.
The goal of the new policy is to limit distractions, improve academic achievement, and boost mental well-being throughout the school system, according to DCPS.
The pilot program is slated to begin Monday, October 21st, 2024.