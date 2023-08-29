CAMBRIDGE, Md. - For many on the Eastern Shore, back-to-school shopping is in full swing.
But in Dorchester County, new backpacks are not on the list for students. That's because this year students will be given, and required to wear, clear backpacks.
For this new school year, students in kindergarten to 12th grade in all DCPS schools must wear a clear backpack.
Andrea Freeman, a parent of two kids with DCPS says it brings her a sigh of relief. Freeman says, "It's great for the kids to have a choice but it's also great for the kids to feel safe. Safety is my number one concern."
Freeman's daughter, Valerie Freeman says, "I don't mind it but I was looking forward to getting a new backpack."
Another DCPS Parent William Smith agrees. He says, "For me, I think it's safer for the kids and safer for the staff."
While juniors at Cambridge South Dorchester say it's not necessary. Lainey Jones says, "It really doesn't make sense. We go through metal detectors every morning and they search us regardless."
CSD junior Christina Hyde says, "I think it's interesting that even though we already have to go through metal detectors, we also have to use the clear backpacks. Especially when we can put them in our lockers."
Another CSD junior added, "I understand where they're coming from with the clear backpacks, and I like that I can feel safe, but it is hard to find cute ones and they're not that sturdy," says Isabelle Hughes.
DCPS superintendent David Bromwell says kids can buy their clear bags, but again it's about safety.
Bromwell says, "Over the past several years, we have had incidents where we've had to put a school in a stay in place because some kind of improper object was brought by a student. We want to make it easier for administrators and staff members to see what our students bring to school to make sure when they sit in the classroom they're doing what they're supposed to, which is learn."
The clear backpacks will be handed out during open houses of the schools.
Bromwell added that in April, the board approved this new requirement. $80,000 in general funds were used to purchase the bags and in case one breaks, there are extras. He says that some partners within the community have not only bought other clear backpacks for some schools but have also filled them with supplies.