DORCHESTER CO., MD - Students attending Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) will again be required to use clear backpacks and bottles for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
In an announcement on Monday, DCPS says the continuation of the policy is meant to ensure safety of all students.
In 2023, Dorchester County Public Schools announced a policy requiring students from Kindergarten to 12th Grade to wear clear backpacks. $80,000 in general funds was used to purchase the bags for students. For the upcoming school year, however, clear backpacks will not be provided.
“We encourage families to find clear backpacks and bottles that best meet their student’s needs,” school officials said in a social media post.