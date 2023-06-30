WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Saturday, July 1st, anyone 21 and older in Maryland will be allowed to purchase marijuana for recreational use. Smoking it, however, is a different story.
There is a laundry list of places in Worcester County where you will not be allowed to smoke. Arguably one of the notable, is Ocean City's boardwalk. The rule for smoking weed is the same as smoking cigarettes. You cannot do it.
"Basically follow pretty much the same rules of alcohol and I don't think a lot of people realize that," said Rick Meehan, Ocean City's mayor.
Other areas where smoking weed will be prohibited include public parks, public sidewalks, restaurants and public buildings.
The same rules apply for Assateague Island National Seashore. Hugh Hawthorne, Assateague Island National Seashore's Superintendent, wants to remind people the park is federal property.
"Marijuana is still illegal under federal law, so possession or use of marijuana at Assateague National Seashore is still illegal," said Hawthorne.
Even though it won't be allowed, Rene Jones is not very confident everyone will follow suit.
"I kind of anticipate that we will see people smoking on the boardwalk, whether it be cigarettes or marijuana," said Jones. "My preference is that they wouldn't, especially because there's so many kids."
As someone with kids herself, Jones hopes those who smoke don't force it on others.
"Just the second hand smoke and not having a choice and having to take that in is to me, kind of limits my desire to be on the boardwalk," said Jones.
But, Ireland Spottswood feels there should be a middle ground here.
"As a family friendly place there should be some places where you're not allowed to smoke, but I think banning the entire boardwalk is a little too much," said Spottswood.
Spottswood said designated areas for people to smoke weed could actually be more helpful, than harmful.
"If people have their own designated area, they would be more likely to use it and smoke where they're supposed to," said Spottswood.
The only two places where you can smoke in Ocean City are private homes or private property. As for Assateague, even though the state park is in Maryland, smoking marijuana is illegal. So rangers suggest if you're heading to the island, it's a good idea to just leave the weed at home.