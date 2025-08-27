Dover 19-year-old charged for shooting at home

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a Dover man in connection with a shooting last month.
Troopers say Brandon Carter, 19, was charged after detectives identified him as the person who fired multiple rounds at a home on Washington Place in Dover on July 11. Five adults and three children were inside the home at the time. No one was injured in the shooting.
Investigators said Carter was already being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter when detectives obtained warrants for his arrest. He was formally charged Aug. 23 with eight counts of first-degree reckless endangering and one count of criminal mischief, police said.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,050 secured bond.