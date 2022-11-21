DOVER, Del.- The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members Monday morning at the State of the Base briefing.
The breakfast briefing took place at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on base.
Dover AFB is at the heart of Kent County, and has significant impact on the economic and cultural development of the local community.
Every year, the State of the Base is sponsored by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Dina Vendetti said the event was successful in bridging the divide between civilians and airmen.
"For many people in our business community what goes on behind that wall at the base is a big mystery," said Vendetti.
Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, was the keynote speaker at the event. Vendetti said his remarks were inspirational.
"He talked about how the state of the base is strong and the reason it's strong is because the military community and the business community together form a family and its all about family," said Vendetti.
U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester all attended Monday's briefing.
Coons said another topic of conversation was the war in Ukraine.
"The thousands of men and women who serve at Dover Air Force Base do an incredible job on executing on their mission everyday," said Coons. "One of the things we talked about is their critical role in providing material support weapons to the Ukrainians who are fighting the Russians."
Coons also said it's important "we all take a moment and reflect on how grateful we are for the men and women of our armed forces."
Husemann also discussed construction projects underway on Dover AFB. One including a dormitory with more than 100 rooms to welcome new airmen.