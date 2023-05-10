DOVER, Del.- A Dover Air Force Base Airman was found dead on Monday.
According to the DAFB Staff Sgt. Hayden Cotton, 24, was found dead on his on-base home. His cause of death is under investigation.
Cotton enlisted in the Air Force in September of 2016, and was assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron where he was known as an expert crew chief working as a repair and reclamation journeyman performing heavy maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M SuperGalaxy aircraft flight control surfaces, landing gear and brake systems.
“Hayden was a valued member of our Dover Family,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We share the sorrow felt by his friends and loved ones and I ask you to uplift them with your love and support. When we lose a member of our Dover Family, it affects all of us, I encourage everyone impacted by this tragedy to reach out to a friend, a leader, or one of our base support agencies in this time of need or at any time they may need help.”