DOVER, DE- A recent surge of animals is pushing the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Dover campus beyond capacity, following its highest monthly intake of the year in May.
Shelter staff say they took in 79 animals last month—63% were strays, and 32% were seized in cases involving neglect, abuse, or safety concerns.
Mike Kaviani, with the Brandywine Valley SPCA, says this marks the largest increase in stray and neglect cases so far this year.
"We certainly saw increases in stray pets, increases in animals brought in due to cruelty and neglect for the month of May compared to what we've seen so far this year."
The dogs come from many different backgrounds, but Kaviani says no matter what, a kennel isn't the same as a loving home.
"They're just like your dog at home. They're waiting for that next opportunity to be someone's pet again."
Faith Wright says the shelter is housing more dogs than it was built for—and everyone feels the impact.
"We have 20 kennels. That's what we, you know, we're built for. Right now, we have more dogs than 20, though."
With no room left, dozens of dogs have been moved to the lobby—the only available space left in the shelter.
Kaviani says staff are doing everything possible, but the surge is straining operations.
"When we are in a state where we're seeing animals coming in, and we're struggling to find as many outcomes for them as possible, you know, it's all hands on deck."
Wright urges the community to help by fostering, adopting, or volunteering, with a particular focus on growing the foster program.
"If we could have, you know, one out of every five people in Dover want to foster, that would be amazing."
The Brandywine Valley SPCA reports more than 70% of Delaware's homeless pets pass through its doors. Those interested in fostering or adopting can contact the Dover campus directly.