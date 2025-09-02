DOVER, DE- Dover City Council has formed a new ad hoc security committee after Councilwoman Donyale Hall raised concerns about safety measures at City Hall. The committee plans to explore ways to make council meetings safer for members and the public.
Getting into Dover City Council chambers takes nothing more than walking through the front doors.
After a summer of crowded meetings and rising tensions over crime and gun violence, city leaders like Councilwoman Donyale Hall, District 2, say that's a risk they cannot ignore.
"In very close, confined quarters, sometimes being able to maintain order inside of City Council chambers is a little bit challenging."
Hall, who spearheaded the effort, says constituents have expressed concern about attending recent meetings without security, fearing someone could bring a weapon or cause chaos.
While other nearby government buildings, including Legislative Hall and Kent County Levy Court, already have security staff and metal detectors, Dover City Hall does not.
Hall says anything can happen at any given time, so the city should implement safety measures now rather than wait for a tragedy.
"The last thing that I want to see is for us to be one of those folks that didn't prepare. I want us to be proactive about safety."
While the new committee has not yet met, Hall says some options she plans to discuss include adding security staff, a police officer, or installing metal detectors.
"Some of the things that have been offered as possibilities are maybe having some security guards in there if we don't go with the metal detectors."
Hall tells WBOC that Council President Fred Neill immediately supported her effort to address safety concerns.
Councilwoman Julia Pillsbury, District 1, says access to the building is currently unrestricted, with anyone able to walk in and out with no supervision.
"Once you get in the building, it's not that difficult to move around."
Pillsbury says all Dover citizens should feel safe participating, and the options under discussion aim to protect the public and council without burdening taxpayers.
"We don't anticipate having to change things in the budget or anything. It will be from discretionary funds. And, less than $10,000 a year."
The committee, comprised of three council members and a lieutenant from the Dover Police Department, will hold its first meeting on Wednesday. City leaders plan to present the committee's recommendations to the full council later this month.