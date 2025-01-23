DOVER, DE– City officials say unforeseen technical issues caused a loss of data – disrupting several city systems and services.
The city clarifies this is not due to a data breach and says no one's information or safety have been compromised.
The incident is currently causing delays to:
- Real estate tax, property tax and general bill payments (Customer Service)
- Stormwater refunds (Customer Service)
- Lien sheets for attorney verification (Customer Service)
- Issuing rental permits (Planning and Inspections Department)
- Vendor payments (Accounts Payable)
- Committee and financial reporting
City Council President David Anderson says the city is treating the incident as a "critical priority" – and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.
"I have authorized obtaining outside help and any contingency the City Manager and Comptroller/Treasurer deem necessary," Anderson said.
Officials are asking for the public's patience while working with outside vendors to restore the lost data.
While it is unclear when the City will resolve the issue – neighbors can reach out to the department handling their concerns at the following contacts:
- City Manager's Office - citymanagers@dover.de.us or 302-736-7005
- Customer Service - ebilling@dover.de.us or 302-736-7035
- Accounts Payable -accountspayable@dover.de.us or 302-736-7152
- Human Resources - humanresources@dover.de.us or 302-736-7073
- Planning and Inspections - planningandinspections@dover.de.us or 302-736-7010