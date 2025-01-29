DOVER, DE - Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has declared a state of emergency for the City of Dover over a potential cyber security breach that he says may pose an “imminent threat.
The nature of the cyber security breach was not immediately clear. According to Christiansen, Dover’s state of emergency is effective January 29, 2025 beginning at 8 a.m.
According to Dover officials, a Kent County cyber security entity alerted the City of possible protected or confidential information appearing online.
The emergency declaration allows Dover’s City Manager to take all necessary actions to ensure the protection of Dover residents and ensure they are kept informed.
Those actions include:
-Performance of public work and any other prudent action necessary to ensure the health,
safety, and welfare of the citizens of the City of Dover.
-Entering into contracts.
-Incurring obligations.
-Employment of temporary workers or contractors if necessary.
-All other regulations are deemed necessary.
WBOC reached out to Dover officials Wednesday who said there was currently no further information to share.
This is a developing story. WBOC will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.