DOVER, Del.- The maze of detours around North State Street has disappeared as crews completed a water main replacement project.
Neighbors are relieved to do away with alternate routes but seem to be even happier about an upgraded water system.
Since Nov. 1, it's been nothing but orange cones and big blue pipes on and around State Street.
Dover's Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said things went as planned.
"We've had a couple of supply chain issues but for the most part it went on schedule," he said. "We knew it was a big inconvenience for our citizens and people visiting the city so we appreciated their cooperation and tolerance of such a disruptive project."
Those who work on the street, like Sunnie, said it's been a bit of a hassle. "It's been closed so I have been going back and forth a lot," he mentioned.
George Smith, whose house was right in the heart of the action, welcomed the construction in exchange for better water quality.
"Those old pipes were rusty," Smith recalled. "It didn't have a calming effect when we saw those things lifted out of the ground and I said 'oh my goodness,' we have been using this kind of water?"
Although Carmen Read on Delaware Ave tells WBOC her water is still not up to par.
"The other day I turned on the water and it came out twinged with yellow."
Lyon said the problem won't be solved overnight. "There is nothing wrong with it," he assured. "Run cold water until it runs clear and it should be good to go."
Dover neighbors revved up for a return to normalcy.