DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced the all-clear after evacuating their Dover location due to a suspicious package.
Around 11:45 a.m. on March 10, the Department said law enforcement was on the scene to inspect the package and clear the site.
Officials with the Division of Motor Vehicles says the building was being evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
As of 1:30 p.m., officials said the DMV had been given the all-clear. Details on the package or law enforcement's investigation have not yet been released.