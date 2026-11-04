DOVER, Del. - Officials with the Capital School District have announced the early dismissal of students from Dover High School after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday.
Officials say Dover Police are conducting a search of the building after the threat was received on Nov. 4. The school was previously placed on lockdown.
The Capital School District said buses were expected to begin arriving early to pick up students through 12:45 p.m. Once bus pickups are complete, officials said parents and guardians of car riders would be contacted with pickup instructions.
Those who walk to school will then be dismissed last.
Officials say all after-school activities at Dover High School are cancelled for the day and ask neighbors to keep the campus and surrounding roads clear as the investigation continues.
The Capital School District says more information and updates are expected.