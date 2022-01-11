DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on a home on the 100 block of Ensemble Court on Monday night.
Police said that that at around 6:40 p.m. officers responded to the aforementioned street after receiving a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a home had been struck once by gunfire. The home was occupied by four people, none of whom were injured. Officers located multiple shell casings on Walker Road, just east of the home.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.