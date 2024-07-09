DOVER, Del.- The city is ramping up fines for off-road vehicles causing disturbances within city limits. Riding dirt bikes or ATVs on city streets could now cost you more than $1,000.
The new ordinance prohibits these vehicles from public property, mandates a city license for private use, and requires a muffler to limit noise. Chief Johnson stresses that the issue extends beyond Dover.
"It is clearly identified as a problem in Dover. I don't want to put it on the same level as some of the problems we are seeing in the larger cities with hundreds, if not thousands, of these bikes... But how about we don't let it get to that?" Chief Johnson remarked.
License or muffler violations start at $500 and escalate to $1,000 for repeat offenses. Driving on public property could result in fines of $2,000 for the first offense and $1,000 thereafter. Residents have proposed a grace period before strict enforcement begins.
"We don't want that to be the case where you are just immediately jumping on somebody for something that probably if you give them a warning or two, then that could be avoided in the future," said Oshal High of Dover.
Chief Johnson assured that warnings would precede citations, with funds from violations eventually contributing to a dedicated community support fund.
"If there is a victim of tragedy in the city of Dover—a car accident, a house fire, a major crime or something where they need help or support—there is going to be a few dollars available," he stated.
According to the city code, owners can surrender their off-road vehicles instead of paying fines, with confiscated vehicles then being auctioned by the city. Despite the authority to pursue violators, Chief Johnson said under his command officers do not chase after off-road vehicles for safety reasons.