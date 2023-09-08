DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on assault charges after a road rage stabbing incident yesterday in Dover.
According to police, troopers arrived at Bayhealth Hospital just after 10:15 a.m. Thursday on reports of a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed. Investigators reportedly learned that the victim had been driving on Route 1 north of the Dover Air Force Base at the same time as an unknown driver in a blue mustang. The victim told police the suspect was driving aggressively and motioned for the victim to pull over.
The victim reportedly did pull over, and he and the suspect began arguing on the shoulder of the road. Police say the suspect then lunged at the victim with a knife and stabbed him in the torso. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene while the victim drove himself to the hospital.
The Delaware State Police and Dover Police Department were able to obtain a tag of the suspect’s vehicle. The mustang was located with its owner, John Scott, 59, of Dover, at the car’s registered address on South Little Creek Road. Police say they saw blood on the car’s driver-side window, as well as injuries on Scott’s hand. Scott was then arrested, and a search of the car revealed a bloody knife, according to police.
Scott as been charged with the following and committed on $120,000 cash bond:
-Assault First Degree (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 302-698-8504. A private Facebook message can also be sent to Delaware State Police.