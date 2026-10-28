DOVER, Del. - A 29-year-old Dover man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that injured two men Saturday afternoon, leaving one with life-threatening injuries, according to the Dover Police Department.
Police say officers responded to Whatcoat Drive around 2 p.m. on Oct. 24 and found two 32-year-old men with stab wounds to their upper bodies. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one required emergency treatment for life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the suspect got into an argument with one of the men before pulling out a concealed instrument, believed to be a knife, and stabbing him twice. The second man approached the suspect and was also stabbed, according to police.
Detectives identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Dover police, members of the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force, and Probation and Parole arrested him in Smyrna on Oct. 28.
The suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $151,000 cash bond.
Editor’s Note: Delaware law limits when police can release a person’s name or mugshot after an arrest. For adults, release is allowed only if the person is charged with a felony and sharing the information is necessary to protect public safety. Stricter rules apply to juveniles. As a result, a name or booking photo may be unavailable for this article.