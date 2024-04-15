Dover Man Arrested for Burglary at Valero

DOVER, DE - Police arrested a man for a burglary at a Valero gas station.
Dover Police say they arrested 39-year-old Mitchell Harding, of Dover, following a break-in at Valero. Police say on April 14, around 11:19 pm., an alarm went off at the Valero on North Dupont Highway. Officers say someone broke the front window and stole cigarettes, scratch offs, and vapes before fleeing.
Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect and began to check the area. Officers say they located Harding, who matched the description of the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident. Officers also reportedly recovered merchandise from the store. Harding was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.
Harding was released on his ow recognizance on the following charges:
- Burglary Third Degree
- Theft $1,500 or Greater
- Criminal Mischief Less Than $5,000