SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A Dover man was arrested for firearm possession and other charges in Dewey Beach on Sunday.
The Dewey Beach Police Department report that around 1:32am on Sunday, officers of the police department responded to an altercation in the vicinity of 1608 Coastal Highway Dewey Beach.
Upon arrival, DBPD say officers engaged with several individuals present at the scene.
It was reported by an eyewitness that one of the involved parties may have been carrying a firearm. Dewey Beach Police identified and approached 28-year-old Bryce S. Byers of Dover, Delaware. Authorities say Byers showed signs of having been in a recent altercation.
According to Dewey police, Byers was standing with his right hand concealed in his front hoodie pocket. Upon questioning about the presence of a firearm, Byers attempted to flee but was apprehended by an officers. That officer discovered a loaded "Glock 42 .380 handgun concealed in Byer's possession".
He also showed signs of being intoxicated and did possess a valid Delaware Concealed Deadly Weapons permit.
DBPD say a blood search warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was collected.
Bryce S. Byers was charged with "Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence and Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Engaging in Violent. Tumultuous, or Threatening Behavior". He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a $850 secure bond.