Raekwon Jackson, 22, of Dover

Raekwon Jackson, 22, of Dover

KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Monday night in Cheswold.

Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Nissan Altima going southbound on Route 13 near Main Street, with a headlight out around 8:30 p.m. Troopers pulled the car over and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver, 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson, was arrested and a probable cause search was done.

Police say they found more than 15 grams of marijuana and a loaded Diamond Black 9mm handgun.

Jackson was transported to Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Civil)
  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
  • Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
  • Failure to Have License in Possession

Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on a $2,750 unsecured bond.