KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Monday night in Cheswold.
Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Nissan Altima going southbound on Route 13 near Main Street, with a headlight out around 8:30 p.m. Troopers pulled the car over and smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver, 22-year-old Raekwon Jackson, was arrested and a probable cause search was done.
Police say they found more than 15 grams of marijuana and a loaded Diamond Black 9mm handgun.
Jackson was transported to Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Civil)
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Have Two Head Lamps
- Failure to Have License in Possession
Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on a $2,750 unsecured bond.