DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department has arrested Stephen Kurtz for home improvement fraud following an investigation that began in January. Police say an 85 year-old Dover woman reported needing her home renovated after a fire in 2022. She says she entered into an agreement with Kurtz, and Kurtz Construction LLC in April 2022. As of March 2023, police say the victim has paid Kurtz over $95,000, and the work that was said to have been completed, is not. Detectives obtained warrants for Kurtz and he was arrested on March 16, 2023. Kurtz was processed and arraigned at Dover Police.
Kurtz was released on his own recognizance on the following charge:
-Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500