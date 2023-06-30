Dover Man Dies in Camden Dirt Bike Crash

CAMDEN, Del. - State police say a man died in a dirt bike crash Tuesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say on June 27 around 5:34 p.m., a dirt bike was traveling northbound on Honeysuckle Road north of Willow Tree Circle. Troopers say for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the dirt bike, exited the right side of the roadway, and struck a ditch.
Troopers say the driver, now identified as 23-year-old Tylie Lowman of Dover, was thrown a short distance from the bike and was critically injured. Lowman was reportedly taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. State police say on June 28, Lowman died from his injuries.
Troopers say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.