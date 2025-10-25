DOVER, Del. - A man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in Dover after a welfare check led police to find suspected drugs and an improvised explosive device in his truck.
Delaware State Police say on Oct. 22, officers were in the area of Forrest Ave. for an unrelated investigation, when they saw a man asleep in the front seat of his truck with the driver's side door open. When troopers approached the truck to check on his welfare, they say they spotted a blue wax bag, consistent with heroin packaging. When the man woke up, he was identified as Bradley Buchman, 39-year-old from Dover. Police say he was removed from the truck and taken into custody with no incident.
They say when they searched him, they found about 33 blue wax bags containing a total of about .99 grams of suspected heroin and two bags containing about 14 grams of suspected meth. They say when they searched his truck, they found drug paraphernalia and what they suspected to be a handmade explosive device.
The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office determined the object was an improvised explosive device.
Buchman was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was also charged by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office with one count of Possession of an Explosive Device (Felony).