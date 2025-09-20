DOVER - Delaware State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a 70-year-old Dover man and injured two others Saturday afternoon in Dover.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Dyke Branch Road west of Wheel of Fortune Road. A Honda Accord was traveling east when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Volvo S40.
The Volvo’s 16-year-old driver swerved left into the eastbound lane in an attempt to avoid the Honda, but police said the Accord moved back into that lane, causing the collision.
The Honda’s driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The Volvo’s driver, a 16-year-old who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. His passenger, a 45-year-old Dover woman, was hospitalized with injuries police described as not life-threatening.
Dyke Branch Road was closed for about 3 and a half hours while troopers investigated.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. J. Wilson at (302) 698-8518 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.