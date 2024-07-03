SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in Smyrna that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Dover man Tuesday.
According to police, a Toyota Camry was driving north in the left lane of Dupont Parkway near the entrance ramp to State Route 1 just after 2 p.m. on July 2nd the same time a motorcycle was traveling in the left lane southbound. Investigators say the Camry attempted a left turn towards the entrance ramp of Route 1 at the same time the motorcycle was passing through the intersection. The car and motorcycle collided, ejecting the motorcyclist.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Dover, died at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification to his family.
The driver of the Toyota, a 26-year-old woman from Bear, DE, was not injured according to police.
State Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash in Kent County and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-365-8486.