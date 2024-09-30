DOVER, DE- The results of Dover's marijuana survey, presented at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, reveal a divide among residents over where cannabis retail shops should be established in the city.
This survey, which closed on August 31, had its results presented by the Rossi Group to the City Council.
According to the survey, approximately 60% of respondents support bringing the cannabis industry to Dover, but opinions on the location remain contentious.
The survey, which gathered 2,228 responses, found that 51% of participants do not want retail cannabis stores downtown.
Local resident Paula Roache expressed concerns about the potential impact of cannabis shops in the downtown area.
“Here in downtown Dover, it seems like it's a little community where it might be a problem in the future."
The survey also indicated that 54% of respondents, like Roache, prefer the cannabis shops to be located on Route 13 instead.
“There’s a lot of people on Route 13, so I think it would be better there. Downtown Dover feels a little more private, and not everyone will want it here."
However, not all residents share this view. Muhammad Hanif argues that placing cannabis businesses in downtown Dover would enhance accessibility for local residents.
“A lot of people in this area might not be able to go out on Route 13. There are many who can't make that trip, and this is a good spot—why not downtown Dover?”
Hanif also believes that introducing marijuana businesses downtown could contribute to safer streets.
“It will definitely beat a lot of drug dealing around. It will take a lot of that off the streets. There are many people who need it medically and can’t access it if it’s out on Route 13."
As the community grapples with these differing opinions, the people of Dover remain at odds over where cannabis shops should bud, resulting in a joint disagreement.
City leaders plan to re-discuss those survey results, and the future of the cannabis industry at a later date.