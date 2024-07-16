DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of four suspects in a downtown prostitution sting.
Dover Police say they have received several complaints in the downtown area concerning prostitution and have been actively exploring how to address the complaints. Onm July 10th, Dover Police, in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice, conducted an operation specifically targeting prostitution in the downtown area.
As a result of this operation, Dover Police say they arrested and charged 4 people:
Jerel Custis,38, of Dover, DE
-Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church
-Conspiracy in the 3rd Degree
Kyree Custis, 33, of Dover, DE
-Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church
-Conspiracy in the 3rd Degree
-Possession of Cocaine (0.4 grams)
-Possession of Drug paraphernalia
Charles Mosley, 55, of Dover, DE
-Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church
Gabriel Zamora-Chapul, 29, of Dover, DE
-Patronizing a Prostitute within 1000 feet of a church
“To those who solicit prostitution, you have been put on notice,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am grateful to our team and the Dover Police Department for this great work. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the quality-of-life of citizens and businesses in Dover and across Delaware”
All 4 suspects have been released on their own recognizance pending future court dates, according to Dover Police.