CAPITAL GREEN, Del.–The Dover Police Department announced the arrest of a juvenile in connection with a Saturday shooting near Rockford Crossing.
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday a patrol officer stopped a stolen Kia Forte in the area of Capital Green. According to a DPD press release, one vehicle occupant ran but officers arrested the 16-year old driver without incident.
Officers reportedly located shell casings inside the car and collected them for evidence.
Approximately five minutes after stopping the Kia, police say they received a call for shots fired near Rockford Crossing.
Officers responded to a residence occupied by five individuals, none of whom were injured when the building was struck by gunfire, according to the press release.
Upon investigation, detectives determined the 911 call was delayed and the incident had allegedly occurred prior to the traffic stop.
The 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 and two traffic charges before being released Saturday. Through further investigation, detectives say they found the 16-year-old to be connected to the shooting incident and obtained warrants for his arrest.
He turned himself into the Dover Police Department Sunday, where he was processed and arraigned, according to reports, before being committed to Stevenson House on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (5x)
-Criminal Mischief Over $1,000 but Less Than $5,000
-Hindering Prosecution
His secured bail is set at $29,000.