DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection a shooting that happened April 16 in front of Irish Mike's Old Town Pub on Loockerman Street.
Police said Robert Knox was developed as a suspect during the investigation and an arrest warrant was obtained. On Tuesday afternoon, May 24, officers arrested Knox after he left an apartment on Plummage Court in Dover without incident. At the time of his arrest, Knox was found to be in possession of 18.6 grams of marijuana and a large amount of cash, according to police.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the apartment that Knox and Shaniqua Smith, 29, were in. Police said that during the search, officers located 6,106.7 grams of marijuana (13.5 pounds), a 9mm handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, and $54,931 in drug proceeds.
Police said that for his role in the April 16 shooting, Knox was charged with first-degree assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited. Knox was also charged with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited, and drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in SCI on a $321,000 cash bond.
Smith was charged with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited, and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $30,500 unsecured bond.
The April 16 shooting at Irish Mike's left a 29-year-old Dover man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to both upper legs.
Prior to Knox's arrest on Tuesday, police on May 3 arrested another suspect in connection with the Irish Mike's shooting. According to police, Jon Henry, 25, of Dover, was identified as having a handgun when the Irish Mike's incident occurred.