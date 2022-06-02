DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a September 2021 shooting that left a man injured.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Dover police officers and the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force located Hassan Perry, of Dover, in the parking lot of the Buggy Bath Car Wash at 666 S. DuPont Highway and took Perry into custody without incident.
Perry was committed to SCI on a $120,000 cash bond on the following offenses:
- Possession of firearm during commission of felony
- Two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited
- Second-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree reckless endangering
- Criminal mischief
Hassan's arrest stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 30, 2021, when police responded to South Kirkwood Street for a report of shots fired and observed shell casings in the area. An occupied home was was struck as well. While on scene, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.