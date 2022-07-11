DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has added a new and convenient option to pay city ordinance violations.
Effective immediately, payments for city ordinance violations can be paid online through a secure website. The department will still accept traditional payments, which include by mail, in-person, and by phone. The online option allows users to pay fines quickly and without registering to create an account.
Customers can only use this system to pay for Dover City Ordinance violations. These violations are often related to parking violations, noise violations, false alarm calls, and other minor infractions that result in a fine. Customers cannot pay state traffic violations or criminal fines on this system.
For more information on how to pay a fine online or other forms of payments, click here.