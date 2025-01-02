DOVER, DE - 2025 marks an important milestone for the Dover Police as they celebrate their centennial.
First established in 1925, the Dover Police Department says their core mission has remained the same for 100 years: to protect and serve with honor.
“For our officers and support staff, both past and present, this centennial celebration is a moment of pride and reflection,” Dover Police said in a social media post Thursday. “It is a time to honor the legacy of those who came before us, who laid the foundation of our department with their hard work and sacrifice. Their stories of bravery and dedication continue to inspire us every day.”
The Department also unveiled their 100th Anniversary slogan on January 2 - “Honor the Past, Inspire the Future.”
Dover Police thanked neighbors in Dover for their trust, cooperation, and support over the years. The Department said they plan to share stories, photos from throughout their history in 2025 as part of their centennial celebration.