Dover Police 100th Anniversary
Dover Police Department

DOVER, DE - 2025 marks an important milestone for the Dover Police as they celebrate their centennial.

First established in 1925, the Dover Police Department says their core mission has remained the same for 100 years: to protect and serve with honor.

“For our officers and support staff, both past and present, this centennial celebration is a moment of pride and reflection,” Dover Police said in a social media post Thursday. “It is a time to honor the legacy of those who came before us, who laid the foundation of our department with their hard work and sacrifice. Their stories of bravery and dedication continue to inspire us every day.”

The Department also unveiled their 100th Anniversary slogan on January 2 - “Honor the Past, Inspire the Future.”

Dover Police thanked neighbors in Dover for their trust, cooperation, and support over the years. The Department said they plan to share stories, photos from throughout their history in 2025 as part of their centennial celebration.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you