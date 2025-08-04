DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a serious crash that occurred in the area of Forrest Avenue and Marsh Creek Lane. Police responded to the scene on Sunday, August 3rd, 2025 around 6:52 p.m. and found a 68-year-old Dover man that was seriously injured. The injured man was taken to a local hospital but was later airlifted to a hospital in New Castle County with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Forrest Avenue approaching the intersection at Marsh Creek Lane. A 22-year-old was stopped in a Ram cargo van on Marsh Creek Lane, then for reasons currently unknown, entered the intersection and caused the collision with the motorcycle, according to Dover Police.
As of now, no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. Dover Police ask that you call PFC. Strickland at 302-736-7111 if you have any information regarding this case.