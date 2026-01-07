DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that occurred January 6th in the unit block of South New Street.
Police say they were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. that evening. There they found a vehicle and a home had both been struck by gunfire. The investigation revealed that two victims were sitting in a vehicle when they were shot at by unknown suspects. One of the victims then left the vehicle and ran away.
Police say no one was injured during the incident, but the vehicle and home struck by gunfire were both damaged. The victim that ran away reportedly refused to cooperate with Dover Police.
There are no leads to release at this time, but the Dover Police Department asks that anyone with information contact them at 302-736-7130.