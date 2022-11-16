DOVER, Del.- A staffing crisis is growing inside police departments across the nation. Now, the Dover Police Department has to dig deep to find talented recruits this year.
Dover Police Chief, Thomas Johnson Jr., believes negative perceptions of police officers in recent years may be hindering the recruitment process.
"We want to acknowledge that events that have occurred over the last decade are of considerable concern," said Chief Johnson. "Unfortunately the entire profession and particularly I believe the honor of the profession has suffered an impact that is really now making it challenging to get the best and brightest among us to come out."
Chief Johnson said the department is looking to hire no less than five new officers this year. As older cops retire, there is always a need for new members.
"Every time we think we are getting close to getting things figured out then boom we either get an expanded request for services where we have to find additional officers to meet a new mission or three or four folks reach that magic date and I suddenly start getting retirement papers," said Chief Johnson.
Sergeant Caleb Rich works in the planning and training unit at Dover PD. He said the department is looking for well rounded candidates.
"We are not looking at one specific thing that a candidate would bring to the table," said Rich. "I'm looking at everything they are bringing to the table the whole picture the whole package of what they can do."
Rich said the most important trait for an officer to have is good character.
Dover PD also offers incentives such as paid college tuition for officers in the program. However, anyone looking to apply need not have a college degree.
"A degree is nice when you get here and it certainly that makes you extra competitive in the hiring process," said Chief Johnson. "But it's certainly not something that's going to be a monstrous barrier to you getting hired in the Dover Police Department."
Both Chief Johnson and Sergeant Rich said Dover PD provides a family like atmosphere with unlimited opportunities to succeed for new and existing officers.
To learn more about the application process visit: https://doverpolice.org/careers/