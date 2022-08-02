DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is seeking feedback from the community by offering citizens the opportunity to complete an online survey.
The community satisfaction survey allows citizens who respond to remain anonymous, while providing honest feedback about the Dover Police Department. The feedback received from the survey will help the police department determine the needs and priorities of the community and help to provide better policing services for the City of Dover.
The survey allows the community to provide input in areas such as overall performance and competence of the Dover Police Department, crime/safety-related issues, authorized strength (number of officers employed), and general opinions on how to improve police services for the City of Dover.
The survey will remain online for approximately 90 days before results are collected and analyzed.
The Dover Police Department has conducted these surveys before in accordance with Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies standards, with this being the fourth time it is being offered online. The 2022 survey can be found at the following link: 2022 Dover Police Department Community Survey