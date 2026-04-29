DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department has named Corporal Heather Seibert its 2025 Officer of the Year, marking the first time in the agency’s 101-year history that a woman has received the honor.
Seibert, who joined the department in 2019, was recognized for her work ethic, investigative skills and persistence in closing cases. Colleagues describe her as “the officer with the answers,” citing her attention to detail and willingness to take on complex investigations.
During the second quarter of 2025, Seibert handled a heavy workload, responding to about 400 calls for service, completing more than 80 reports and investigating more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes.
Her performance earned her Officer of the Second Quarter honors and ultimately Officer of the Year. In January 2026, she was selected to serve as a detective in the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
The department also announced Animal Control Officer Caitlyn Smith as its 2025 Civilian of the Year, making it the first year both awards have been earned by women.
In just over a year with the department, Smith established herself as a productive and dependable member of the agency, earning the honor through both the volume of her work and the impact of her cases.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, Smith responded to 114 complaints and served as the primary officer on 103 of those calls. She issued warnings and enforcement actions, conducted investigations that led to an arrest, and secured a warrant involving seven animal-related charges.
Her work in that period earned her Civilian of the Fourth Quarter recognition and ultimately Civilian of the Year.
Officials said the recognition of Seibert and Smith marks a defining moment in the department’s history, highlighting their shared commitment to service, accountability and compassion.
Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. praised both honorees, calling them “highly professional, get-things-done members” of the department.
“They serve the interests of justice as they champion the needs of our victims, and society as a whole,” Johnson said. “A.C.O. Smith and Corporal Seibert clearly distinguished themselves above all others and earned this annual recognition through quiet excellence.”