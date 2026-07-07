DOVER, Del.– Police are investigating a shooting incident they say damaged multiple properties in the Village of Westover Monday evening.
Dover Police responded to the area of East Broadstairs Place just after 5 p.m. on June 6, reportedly finding over 40 spent shell casings in the roadway.
Officers determined ten unoccupied vehicles and five homes were damaged in the shooting, but reported no injuries.
Investigators say surveillance video shows several suspects shooting at a maroon SUV after exiting a dark-colored sedan, but both vehicles left before police arrived at the scene.
Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact 302-736-7145 or submit an anonymous tip at Delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. (www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com)