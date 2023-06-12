DOVER, Del.-- The Dover Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Sussex ave. just after 8:37 p.m for a trespassing complaint.
Officials say when officers arrived, they found a man and woman fighting in the middle of the block.
Police say the man had a handgun and discharged the weapon in front of officers.
Officials say the man did not comply with officer commands following the shooting and was then shot by police.
According to police, the suspect was transported to Bay Health Kent Campus, in serious condition, for treatment of their injuries.
The officer involved in the shooting is an over two-year veteran of the Dover Police Department.
Officials say the officer has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.