DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is seeking a suspect in an attempted robbery at the John W. Pitts Recreation Center Monday.
Police say they were called to Schutte Park where the center is located on September 23rd just after 2:15 p.m. on reports of suspicious activity. There, a victim told police they had been eating lunch in the gravel parking lot south of the Pitts Center when a man approached their vehicle with a baseball bat. The suspect reportedly threatened the victim and demanded their car, according to police, but the victim managed to flee.
Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as an African-American male in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.