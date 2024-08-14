DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a burglary at a Dover smoke shop early Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, police were called to Dragonland Smoke Shop on Forrest Ave at about 2:15 a.m. on August 14th for a glass break alarm. Police say they arrived to find the front glass doors of the business shattered, and the ensuing investigation revealed two unknown suspects had broken in and taken various store products.
Police describe the first suspect as a tall man in a black ski-mask, black shirt, and gray sweatpants. The second is described as a short man in a navy blue hoodie, black shorts, and white knee-high socks.
Police continue their investigation into this burglary and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.