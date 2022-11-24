DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Dover Thursday morning.
Around 3:42 a.m. Dover Police responded to a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive. Officers responded and located 29 year-old Walter Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Rayvaughn Jones, 29, of Dover, DE, was arrested leaving the residence where this shooting occurred. Investigators determined that Jones lives at the residence with Pereira. The suspects are described as being two black males. No further description is available at this time.
As part of the investigation, Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and located the following evidence; AK47 rifle, AR-15 rifle, 12 gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, KBI Inc handgun, Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, Freedom Arms .22 Caliber handgun, 2,130.4 grams of marijuana, 914 doses of M/30 oxycodone pills, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 6.38 grams of cocaine, 30 doses of LSD, $7,186, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was arrested without incident and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(13x)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony(7x)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance in a Tier 2
-Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver LSD in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession of LSD in a Tier 2 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession of Methamphetamine in a Tier 3 Quantity
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Possession of Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Conspiracy Second Degree
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.