DOVER, DE - An alleged armed carjacking in Dover led to a pursuit early Thursday, ending in a serious crash that left three hospitalized. 

According to the Dover Police Department, authorities were first called to a gas station on North DuPont Highway just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13. There, a victim reportedly told police he had been approached by two men wearing masks, one of them armed with a handgun. Police say the suspects demanded the victim’s keys, which he turned over, and then fled in his car.

Hours later, at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, patrol officers saw the stolen car near North DuPont Highway and College Road. Police say the car sped away when they tried to stop it, leading to a pursuit. According to authorities, the suspect eventually led them eastbound on Route 42 towards the intersection with North DuPont Highway and failed to stop at a red light. The suspect hit the side of a Nissan Rogue that was driving north through the intersection.

Police say both drivers were entrapped and required extraction.

The driver of the stolen car, a 19-year-old Camden man, and the driver of the Nissan, a 53-year-old woman from Hartly, were both airlifted to New Castle County Hospital.

The passenger in the stolen Honda, an 18-year-old from New York City, was taken to a nearby hospital.

All three are in serious condition, according to police.

The Dover Police Department have yet to determine if this incident was related to a similar alleged armed carjacking at a Wawa on Tuesday. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

