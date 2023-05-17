DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for a man they say shot a gun and hit a window in Dover overnight Tuesday.
Police say they found shell casings in the area of West Loockman Street and South Bradford Street after they received reports of shots fired around 12:30 a.m.
At 8:30 a.m. the CenDel Foundation at 101 W Loockerman Street, told police that a window was damaged as a result of the shooting. No injuries were reported.
Officers were able to review downtown surveillance footage which they say shows the suspect. He is described as a heavy set man wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130 Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.